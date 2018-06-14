Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd, a Vista Group company (NZX ASX: VGL), has successfully deployed the Vista Cinema software suite in the first Saudi Arabian cinema venues and is delighted to announce that it is the first cinema management software providing fully integrated reporting to the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) portal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613006339/en/

One of the most highly-anticipated news stories of 2018 was the return of cinemas to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after a 35-year ban. Vista Entertainment Solutions led the way supporting AMC Entertainment and the Development Investment Entertainment Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, to open the country's first commercial cinema on the 18th of April.

Jason Cole, Vice President, Mergers Acquisitions and International Procurement at AMC Theatres, says: "The spirit of cooperation and collaboration with Vista on the Saudi opening was nothing less than amazing. AMC would not have been able to accomplish so much in so little time without such a committed and innovative partner."

Less than two weeks after the kingdom's first public cinema screening, VOX also opened its doors to a four-screen multiplex in Riyadh Park. The region's largest exhibitor is utilising Vista's cutting-edge technology across their cinemas in the Gulf region to bring a seamless cinematic experience to their moviegoers.

Cameron Mitchell, CEO of VOX Cinemas, says: "Following our collaboration in our existing markets, Vista was the obvious choice of technology partner as we move forward with our investment of US$533M (SAR2Bn) to open 600 screens across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the next five years."

Kimbal Riley, CEO of Vista Group, says: "We thank the Saudi government and our partners at AMC and VOX for the faith they have placed in us. We're committed to supporting other leading industry players seeking new opportunities in this exciting growth market and we're delighted with the contribution we have made thus far."

Mischa Kay, Managing Director, Vista EMEA, says: "We're excited to have played a part in such a historic milestone in Saudi Arabia. Our industry-leading cinema management software fully supports Arabic as an operational language and is integrated into the portal of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM), with whom we worked very closely to provide accurate reporting."

About Vista Entertainment Solutions:

Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd ("Vista Cinema") is the world leader in cinema management software solutions with installations in more than 90 countries around the world and an estimated 38% global market share in the Large Cinema Circuit market. The Vista Cinema software product line comprises multiple modules, integrated and scalable, suited to cinema exhibitors operating 20+ screens and 100s of cinemas. Vista Cinema is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Website: www.vista.co

Twitter: @VistaCinema

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vista-entertainment-solutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613006339/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

For Vista Group International/NZ

Christine Fenby

christine.fenby@vista.co

+64 21 727 006

or

For Vista Entertainment Solutions/EMEA

Sharon Heideman

sharon.heideman@vista.co

+44 7720 591 196

or

For Vista Group International/USA

MBC

Maggie Begley

maggie@mbcprinc.com

+1 310 390 0101