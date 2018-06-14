Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Expanded Drill Programme at Clontibret Gold Deposit

14 June 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

EXPANDED DRILL PROGRAMME AT CLONTIBRET GOLD DEPOSIT

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR) the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to provide an update for shareholders in respect of the Company's Clontibret gold deposit.

This update relates to the drill programme commenced at Clontibret gold deposit as announced on 12 February 2018, with an intention to drill 1,000 metres to target an increased resource and to increase the existing JORC Indicated Resource of the known deposit.

The Company announced the discovery of additional extensive gold zones on 26 February 2018 and 30 April 2018, with wide mineralised intersections reported and with grades of up to 24g/t gold.

Following these very positive results the Company decided to increase the meterage drilled by c.70% to over 1,700 metres. Work is ongoing on this additional drilling and the Company will update the market as new findings are confirmed.

Analysis of drill results and geotechnical studies is continuing and we await assay results from the latter stages of the revised drill programme.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman of Conroy Gold commented: "We decided to materially increase the drilling meterage at Clontibret following the recent positive drilling results.

The scale of the opportunity at Clontibret and indeed the 60km mineralised gold trend across the Longford Down Massif is quite substantial, therefore, we will be focusing initially on building our mineral resource at Clontibret which currently stands at just over 500,000 ounces. We look forward to updating the market with results in the near future and the Board is very enthusiastic that it now has reached the "drill ready" phase across its properties with a view to building a multi-million ounce resource in a first class mining country.

We will provide further updates for shareholders across all areas of our operations in the near future, in what is a particularly exciting time for the Company."

Contacts:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Virginia Bull / Nick Harriss

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000

Jonathan Evans

Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall