

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth accelerated in April to the highest level in five months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The volume of exports climbed 6.6 percent year-over-year in April, much faster than the 2.2 percent rise in March.



Moreover, this was the strongest rate of growth since November last year, when production had grown 9.1 percent.



In April, main groups that showed notable rises in exports were transport equipment, machines and equipment.



The volume of imports grew 5.7 percent in April from a year earlier.



