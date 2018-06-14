

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am Thursday, Destatis will publish Germany's final consumer prices for May. Inflation is expected to match the preliminary estimate of 0.5 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the yen, it rose against the greenback and the franc. Against the pound, it held steady.



The euro was worth 129.91 against the yen, 1.1624 against the franc, 0.8814 against the pound and 1.1802 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX