14 June 2018



Rathbone Brothers plc



Proposed placing to raise approximately £60m



Rathbone Brothers Plc ('Rathbones' or the 'Company') today announces its intention to conduct a placing (the 'Placing') of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company representing approximately 5% of the Company's existing issued ordinary share capital (the 'Placing Shares') to institutional investors at a placing price of 2,500p per Placing Share (the 'Placing Price') to raise gross proceeds of approximately £60m.



The Placing will be conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement, through an accelerated bookbuild process (the 'Bookbuild') which will be launched immediately following release of this placing announcement (the 'Announcement'). Peel Hunt LLP ('Peel Hunt') and RBC Europe Limited ('RBC') are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Placing.



The Company has separately announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Speirs & Jeffrey, Scotland's largest independent wealth manager (the 'Acquisition'). The total maximum amounts payable in relation to the Acquisition are: * Initial cash and share consideration amounting to £104m structured as £79m in cash and £25m (1.0m new Rathbones shares[1]) payable at completion. Such shares will be locked up for 3 years from completion and will be subject to ongoing employment conditions for the sellers; * Contingent consideration of 0.6m new Rathbones shares[2], with an illustrative value of £15.0m(2) conditional upon meeting certain administrative and procedural targets that enable the delivery of cost synergies. This will be subject to ongoing employment conditions for the sellers; and * Earn-out payments and incentivisation awards (totalling up to a maximum of 5.2m[3] Rathbones shares, with an illustrative value of c.£129m[4])



* earn-out payments are payable to the sellers in the third and fourth years following completion for value creation from revenue synergies and discretionary funds growth * incentivisation awards are expected to be granted to investment management and certain operational employees in the third and fourth years following completion for the delivery of operational and financial performance targets; the majority of these will be subject to a subsequent three year vesting period * these mechanisms aim to reward the incremental delivery of EPS accretion and return on investment * whilst a maximum of 5.2m shares can be payable, the Board's current underlying EPS accretion and return on investment expectations are based on a materially lower total. If a higher number of shares are payable then these measures will increase correspondingly. * Approximately 95% of the aggregate expected initial share consideration, contingent consideration, earn-out payments and incentivisation awards is contingent on continued employment of the recipient and, therefore, will be charged to profit or loss over the required employment period in accordance with IFRS 3. The balance of consideration will be capitalised.



The net proceeds of the Placing are intended to fund part of the initial cash consideration payable at completion of the Acquisition and be used for general corporate purposes.



The Acquisition is subject to approval by the FCA and is expected to complete during the third quarter of 2018.



Details of the Placing



The Bookbuild will open with immediate effect following release of this Announcement, and is expected to close no later than 4.30 pm on the date of this Announcement. However, the final number of Placing Shares, the timing of the closing of the Bookbuild and allocations are at the discretion of Peel Hunt and RBC.



The Placing Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.



The Placing is also subject to the conditions and termination rights set out in the placing agreement between the Company, Peel Hunt and RBC (the 'Placing Agreement'). Further details of the Placing Agreement can be found in the terms and conditions contained in the Appendix to this Announcement.



The Placing does not require any further Shareholder approval. Applications will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that settlement for the Placing Shares and Admission will take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 18 June 2018. The Placing is conditional, among other things, upon Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms. Your attention is drawn to the detailed terms and conditions of the Placing described in the Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of this Announcement). By choosing to participate in the Placing and by making an oral and legally binding offer to acquire Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety (including the Appendix) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions in it, and to be providing the representations, warranties and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix. In particular, investors should read and understand the information provided in the 'Important Information' section of this Announcement.



The information contained in this announcement is inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Rathbones is Ali Johnson, Company Secretary.



Enquiries:



Rathbone Brothers Plc +44 (0) 20 7399 0000 Philip Howell, Chief Executive Paul Stockton, Finance Director / Designate Managing Director, RIM Shelly Patel, Head of Investor Relations



RBC Capital Markets (Financial Adviser and Joint +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Corporate Broker to Rathbones) Oliver Asplin Hearsey Duncan Smith Marcus Jackson Elliot Thomas



Peel Hunt (Joint Corporate Broker to Rathbones) +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Adrian Haxby Roger Lambert Guy Wiehahn Al Rae



Camarco (Communications Adviser to Rathbones) +44 (0) 20 3757 4984 Ed Gascoigne-Pees Hazel Stevenson



Notes to Editors:



About Rathbone Brothers Plc



Rathbone Brothers Plc ('Rathbones'), through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of high-quality, personalised investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities and trustees. Our services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, financial planning, unitised portfolio services, and UK trust, legal, estate and tax advice.



Rathbones has over 1,100 staff in 15 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London.



[1] The number of shares is calculated based on the average share price over the ten day period prior to 14 June 2018 [2] The number of shares is fixed and illustrative value is calculated based on average share price over the ten day period prior to 14 June 2018 [3] The number of shares is capped at 5.2m shares. If the conditions for the contingent consideration are not achieved by 31st December 2019, the maximum number of shares under the earn-out and incentivisation awards will increase by 0.6m Rathbones shares [4] Illustrative value is calculated based on average share price over the ten day period prior to 14 June 2018



