

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in May after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent year-over-year in May, the same rate of increase as in April. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



The rise in inflation was mainly caused by increased prices of vegetables and petrol, the agency reported.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent annually in May and utility costs went up by 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from April, when it increased by 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 1.0 percent yearly in May, while it remained flat compared to last month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX