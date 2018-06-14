

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Plc. (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) announced Thursday that it has entered into a Heads of Agreement with Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) in relation to Mitsubishi's proposed acquisition of a 21.9% equity interest in Anglo American Quellaveco S.A. or AAQSA., for a total consideration of $600 million. The total consideration implies a valuation for 100% of Quellaveco of $2.74 billion.



Mitsubishi already holds an 18.1% interest in AAQSA, which owns the Quellaveco copper project in Peru. Following closing of the proposed transaction, Mitsubishi's interest will increase to 40%, while Anglo American will retain 60%.



Closing of the deal is expected in the third quarter, subject to a number of conditions, including required regulatory approvals, approval by Mitsubishi's Board, and approval to develop the Quellaveco project by Anglo American's Board.



The total consideration of $600 million is comprised of $500 million upon closing of the deal, $50 million upon total ore treatment rates at Quellaveco reaching at least 150 thousand tonnes per day; and $50 million upon total ore treatment rates at Quellaveco reaching at least 180 thousand tonnes per day.



The company said the consideration will be settled upon closing by way of a primary share subscription in AAQSA by MCQ Copper Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi, which will pre-fund a portion of Anglo American's share of the required capital expenditure for the development of Quellaveco.



