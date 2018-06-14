

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) said Thursday that it expects to cut around 4,600 jobs over the next two years as part of a restructuring programme. It expects full year net cost savings from the restructuring to reach a run rate of 400 million pounds per annum by the end of 2020. The company said current trading remains in-line with the full year expectations.



Chief Executive Warren East said, '... It is never an easy decision to reduce our workforce, but we must create a commercial organisation that is as world-leading as our technologies. To do this we are fundamentally changing how we work.'



'These changes will help us deliver over the mid and longer-term a level of free cash flow well beyond our near-term ambition of around £1bn by around 2020. After a decade of significant investment we are committed to delivering improved returns while continuing to invest in the innovation needed to realise our long-term aspiration to be the world's leading industrial technology company,' Warren East said.



The company said that over the next 24 months, it expects the proposed restructuring will lead to the reduction of around 4,600 roles, predominantly in the UK where the majority of our corporate and support functions are based. Around a third of these roles are expected to leave by the end of 2018. The programme is expected to gain further momentum through 2019, with full implementation of headcount reductions and structural changes by mid-2020.



The company noted that it will continue to support its current ramp-up in Civil Aerospace engine production and will remain focused on its management of the current in-service issues with the Trent 1000.



The total cash cost of the restructuring is expected to be 500 million pounds which includes the cost of redundancies and required systems investments to facilitate the programme. These cash costs will be incurred across 2018, 2019 and 2020 and, given the one-off nature of the restructuring programme, these will be reported below group underlying free cash flow. Full year net cost savings from this restructuring are expected to reach a run rate of 400 million pounds per annum by the end of 2020.



According to the company, current trading remains in-line with the full year expectations it set out at the time of our 2017 results in March. Despite the already announced incremental costs associated with further recent Trent 1000 in-service issues, the mitigating actions the company continues to take across the group enable it to be confident that its fiscal year 2018 guidance for Group free cash flow of around 450 million pounds plus or minus 100 million pounds remains unchanged.



Rolls-Royce said it will hold a Capital Markets Event on 15 June for financial analysts and investors at which it will be providing further details of the restructuring.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX