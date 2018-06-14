Wayfair.co.uk Introduces Nora, the Affordable Premium Mattress-in-a-Box

LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today announced the UK launch of Nora, a compact bed-in-a-box premium foam mattress sold exclusively by Wayfair. This innovative mattress is now available on Wayfair.co.uk, priced at just £449 for a Double size. Featuring four supportive, breathable layers combined with unique cooling technologies, it promises the best night's sleep ever at a great value price. Nora is also backed by Wayfair's commitment to customer-service excellence, including fast, free two-day shipping, a 100-night risk-free trial, plus a 10-year warranty.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684498/Wayfair_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705478/Wayfair_Nora.jpg )





"We are delighted to offer our UK customers the chance to enjoy this cool, comfortable and expertly crafted premium foam mattress at a market-beating price," said Martin Reiter, Head of Europe at Wayfair. "As a leader in e-commerce, we're focused on simplifying the way people shop for the home-whether it's for furniture, décor or a new place to sleep. With Nora, we've made the process of shopping for a mattress easier than ever."

The new Nora mattress was engineered using sophisticated sleep technology, with ultra-comfy, breathable layers for serious slumber-inducing comfort. The thermo-regulating cover and top layer helps keep cool all night, a memory foam layer conforms to the body, while two layers of base foam provide the perfect balance of support and pressure relief, making aching shoulders and hips a thing of the past. Nora conveniently arrives in just two days in a box, making it easy to unbox, unroll and unwind so all can enjoy restful nights for better days.

To celebrate the launch of Nora, customers shopping on Wayfair.co.uk can enjoy a 20% off exclusive introductory price for a Nora mattress starting today. Nora is available to Wayfair shoppers across the UK, as well as U.S. and Canada, and comes in all standard sizes. To learn more and shop Nora, visit http://www.wayfair.co.uk/Nora.

