DGAP-Media / 2018-06-14 / 08:21 *Press release:* *Baader Helvea Equity Research Awarded as Top Broker in German Equities at 2018 Analyst Awards* _Unterschleissheim, 14 June 2018:_ The research team of the Baader Bank Group has achieved an excellent second place in the overall category "Top Brokers Germany" in the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards 2018. In the individual stock selection ("Industry Stock Picking"), Daniel Bischof ("Insurance") was ranked 1st and Volker Bosse ("Consumer Goods & Services") and Markus Mayer ("Chemicals") were ranked 2nd in their sectors. Daniel Bischof also achieved a top 10 position for us in stock selection across all sectors ("Overall Stock Pickers"). In addition, Günther Hollfelder ("IT Equipment"), Andre Remke ("Real Estate") and Knut Woller ("Software & IT Services") were each ranked 2nd in the "Top Earnings Estimators" category. "This award confirms our strategy of maintaining a high-quality product with our research focused on the DACH (German-speaking) region. We are honoured by the repeated commendation of top provider for research in German stocks", commented Christian Bacherl, member of the Board of Management who is responsible for the capital market business of Baader Bank. Each year, Thomson Reuters prepares a global ranking of the quality of research services, providing an excellent objective measure of research provider performance. The awards recognise the world's top individual sell-side analysts and firms, and they can also be used by buy-side firms to identify the leading analysts at sell-side firms. The Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards measure the performance of sell-side analysts based on the returns of their buy and sell recommendations relative to industry benchmarks and the accuracy of their earnings estimates in 14 regions across the globe. *For more information or media inquiries:* Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Straße 4 85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany Katharina Ariane Beyersdorfer Senior Manager Head of Group Communication T +49 89 5150 1016 F +49 89 5150 291016 M +49 172 6659 389 katharina.beyersdorfer@baaderbank.de http://www.baaderbank.de [1] *About Baader Bank AG:* Baader Bank AG is one of the leading investment banks in German-speaking countries. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich, it employs around 450 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Institutional Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research. Baader Helvea Equity Research is comprised of a team of more than 20 experienced and leading analysts providing dedicated analysis and evaluation of more than 200 companies. End of Media Release Issuer: Baader Bank AG Key word(s): Special Topics 2018-06-14 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Str. 4 85716 Unterschleissheim Germany Phone: +49 89 5150 1016 Fax: +49 89 5150 1111 E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de Internet: www.baaderbank.de ISIN: DE0005088108 WKN: 508810 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 695325 2018-06-14 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d5302d71d5ae047dcf8c7065a58b0a1b&application_id=695325&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

