NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more, has helped Click Travel transform its customer service experience while improving employee engagement.

Click Travel is a UK-based company with a £200 million turnover that helps other businesses reduce the cost and complexity of travel management. Its Travel Cloud application enables customers to self-serve and book travel requests directly online through the portal. 97 percent of bookings are taken online and reservation center staff service these customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Employees are a mixture of office and remote-workers, relying heavily on a first-class communications solution to deliver the best possible customer service experience.

With its previous telephone system not fit for purpose, often leaving as much as half the workforce unable to help customers, Click Travel had an urgent need for a new solution. It also wanted technology that could handle a geographically dispersed workforce and provide instant insights into the performance of its teams. The company conducted an extensive review of cloud contact center vendors and NewVoiceMedia topped the list for its platform's ability to scale as rapidly as the business and deliver sales and service excellence. Core contact center functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVRs, automated outbound dialling, screen pops, granular reporting and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

With so many employees situated around the country, it was essential that any new solution could easily incorporate remote workers. Delivered from the cloud, all that Click Travel's employees need is an internet connection, meaning its highly skilled employees can work wherever they are located.

Since implementation, Click Travel is offering a better customer service experience, operating more efficiently and has access to data to drive successful decision making. Furthermore:

Connectivity problems have been reduced to virtually zero

Visibility of all agents has been improved, regardless of location

Remote worker challenges have been resolved

IT resource savings have been made through a dramatic reduction in support calls

Employee engagement has been improved

Chris Haggis, SVP Customer Success at NewVoiceMedia, said, "We're delighted that Click Travel has experienced so much success with our platform; from employee engagement, to improved visibility of agents, regardless of location. Our true cloud delivery also meant that we were able to deploy the solution rapidly prior to the end of the company's contract with its previous supplier."

Jill Palmer, Managing Director of Click Travel, commented, "We work with a broad spectrum of clients that range from FTSE100 companies to local authorities, all of which have very important clients who demand first-class service. We pride ourselves on our great people, technology and service, so when our legacy system began to fail, there was an urgent requirement to find a reliable replacement as quickly as possible.

"NewVoiceMedia was selected for a number of reasons that included matching our list of requirements for now and the future. We have saved a vast amount of time on our IT support desk and its plug and play integration with our CRM software was a huge plus. We are now able to make use of what we know about our customers to truly differentiate the service we provide."

