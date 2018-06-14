FINALCAD, a leader in the digital transformation of construction, infrastructure, and energy industries, today announced the opening of its Tokyo office, as well as the implementation of an APAC data center, also based in Tokyo.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Paris, France, FINALCAD has responded to strong demand in the APAC region for digitalization of construction sites since 2013 and its first project in Asia, Singapore's Sports Hub.

Since 2015 and the opening of its Singapore office, FINALCAD has been working on the digitalization of thousands of projects in the South-East Asian region, including projects with major Japanese contractors such as Shimizu Corporation, Fujita Corporation, Takenaka Corporation, Kajima Corporation and Penta-Ocean Construction.

In 2016, FINALCAD announced a partnership with SYSPRO Corporation, a leading software distributor for the construction industry in Japan, trusted by Graphisoft, Bentley Systems, Siemens and other leading vendors.

Today, in order to support Japanese contractors on a global scale, FINALCAD is establishing its Tokyo office and expanding its data center infrastructure. The new Tokyo office will include sales, marketing, and customer success professionals, enabling local customers to receive a faster and better service in their local timezone and language. The new APAC data center will bring data closer to local customers, while keeping the highest standards of security and improving performance.

"We're thrilled to be officially announcing the opening of our office in Tokyo, along with the implementation the APAC data center. Both are strong signals of our long-term commitment to Japanese customers, and overall business the APAC region" said Jimmy Louchart, President and co-founder, FINALCAD.

In February 2018, FINALCAD was awarded with the French Business Awards from the French Chamber of Commerce in Japan, for its continued work with Japanese contractors in the digital transformation of construction.

About FINALCAD

FINALCAD is a global leader in digital transformation for construction, infrastructure and energy. Its unique combination of software, change management, and data helps construction stakeholders to change the way they build. Since 2011, FINALCAD has delivered more than 20,000 projects across 35 countries, and has secured over $22 million in funding from investors including Serena Capital, Aster Capital, and CapHorn Invest. For more information please visit www.finalcad.com.

