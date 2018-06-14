

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare reported positive headline results from its phase III GEMINI study programme. The studies (GEMINI-1 and GEMINI-2) are designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and lamivudine compared to a three-drug regimen of dolutegravir and two nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine, in treatment naïve HIV-1 infected adults with baseline viral loads less than 500,000 copies per ml. The company said the studies met their primary endpoint for non-inferiority based on plasma HIV-1 RNA <50 copies per millilitre, a standard measure of HIV control, at Week 48.



The company said the safety results for the 2DR of dolutegravir and lamivudine were consistent with the product labelling for the medicines. No patient who experienced virologic failure in either treatment arm developed treatment-emergent resistance.



Full results from the studies will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting. ViiV will now plan for regulatory submissions for the two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and lamivudine later in the current year.



