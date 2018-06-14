GridGain Systems: GridGain Announces Beta Release of GridGain Cloud

In-Memory Cache-as-a-Service with SQL, Key-Value, and REST APIs

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems (https://www.gridgain.com/), provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced the beta release of GridGain Cloud. GridGain Cloud is the only in-memory cache-as-a-service that allows users to rapidly deploy a distributed in-memory cache and access it using ANSI-99 SQL, key-value or REST APIs. The result is in-memory computing performance in the cloud, which can be massively scaled out and can be deployed in minutes for caching applications. A free trial of the GridGain Cloud beta is available by visiting https://cloud.gridgain.com/ (https://cloud.gridgain.com/).

Built on GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform

GridGain Cloud leverages key elements of the market-leading GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform (https://www.gridgain.com/technology/in-memory-computing-platform) to address cloud-based data caching use cases where performance and ease of deployment and management are of primary importance.

GridGain Cloud for Caching

GridGain Cloud, currently in beta, provides in-memory data caching capabilities that support GridGain Web Console (interactive SQL), REST APIs, JDBC, ODBC, and GridGain or Apache Ignite thin clients. With GridGain Cloud, any developer or analyst with a knowledge of SQL can launch a cluster with just a few mouse clicks. Users can then load data and monitor and manage the cluster from a central console. GridGain Systems will continue to add more capabilities during the beta over the coming months.

The beta of GridGain Cloud is free to try. Visit https://cloud.gridgain.com/ (https://cloud.gridgain.com/).

According to 451 Research (https://451research.com/blog/1910-by-2019,-60-of-it-workloads-will-run-in-the-cloud), by 2019, 60 percent of workloads will be deployed in cloud environments, including on-premises private clouds, hosted private clouds, IaaS and SaaS. The implication is that hybrid cloud environments will dominate for years to come. As a result, organizations developing digital transformation or omnichannel customer experience initiatives will need to ensure their applications scale across the hybrid infrastructure. They will also need to ensure real-time visibility into their data no matter where it resides to support their operational, transactional, regulatory and analytical requirements.

GridGain Quote

"GridGain Cloud represents an expansion of our in-memory computing solutions to support data-caching for cloud-native applications. For customers that do not require the broader functionality of our flagship GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform, GridGain Cloud offers the same in-memory performance and distributed scale for simpler use cases, coupled with the instant deployment and fully automated management that users expect from cloud-based services," said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain Systems.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. The GridGain in-memory computing platform delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, artificial intelligence, and continuous learning and HTAP. The GridGain Cloud is a hosted in-memory computing solution for use cases that require powerful yet very easy-to-deploy solutions with SQL support. For more information, visit gridgain.com (https://gridgain.com/).

