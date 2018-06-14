Fabric Genomics:
|WHAT:
|
Satellite Symposium, Accurate and Rapid Genome Interpretation in Clinical Care, highlighting how use of Fabric Genomics' platform has enabled faster and more accurate gene-panel testing from annotation to clinical report
|WHEN:
|Sunday, 17 June, 15:00 16:30 hours (3:00 4:30 p.m.)
|WHERE:
|European Human Genetics Conference (EHGC)
|MiCo Milano Congressi, Room Amber 1
|Piazzale Carlo Magno, 1, Milan, Italy
|WHO:
|
Matthew Parker, PhD, former lead bioinformatician with Sheffield Diagnostic Genetics Service (SDGS) in the UK, will discuss the institution's use of Fabric Genomics' Enterprise platform to interpret its new genomic test for congenital metabolic disorders. He will be joined by Fabric Genomics scientists Vanisha Mistry, PhD, Field Application Scientist, and Francisco M. De La Vega, DSc, Senior Vice President of Genomics.
|INFO:
|Symposium speakers also will present data from more than 2000 clinical cases and public diseases-association study replications demonstrating how the Fabric Enterprise algorithms VAAST and Phevor identify disease-causing genes in various scenarios, and present an optimal solution for triaging candidate variants combining best-in-class filtering and algorithmic ranking.
Fabric Genomics will host an exhibitor booth at EHGC, from 16-19 June (booth #364). Staff will demonstrate the company's end-to-end platform for clinical interpretation and reporting, including new laboratory-management dashboards that enable rapid turnaround time and escalated case management. Fabric Genomics also will present two posters:
- Yield of Clinically Relevant Candidates in Family Genomes in the UK 100,000 Genomes Project Using the Fabric Genomics Platform; Author: Melanie Babcock, PhD, Fabric Genomics (P16.77A)
- Speeding clinical reporting of targeted sequencing of cancer gene-panels through seamless integration of data quality control, mutation genomic and clinical annotations, and drug sensitivity options; Author: Francisco M. De La Vega, DSc, Fabric Genomics (P16.78B)
