DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft /
Release of Financial Reports
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
2018-06-14 / 08:41
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Annual financial report
is immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q4_201
7.pdf English:
http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q4_201
7.pdf
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.doco.com
