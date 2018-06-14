Anglo American has agreed to sell a stake in its Quellaveco copper project in Peru to Mitsubishi Corporation for $500m that could rise to $600m. The FTSE 100 company will give up a 21.9% equity interest in the mine's holding company to add to the 18.1% interest already owned by the Japanese conglomerate, leaving Anglo with 60%. Mitsubishi will pay $500m on closing the deal, which is expected in the third quarter of the year. Half of the remaining cash paid when total ore treatment rates at ...

