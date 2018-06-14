Icertis Contract Management Platform Selected by International Tobacco Company

Philip Morris International Engages Icertis to Streamline Contracting and Ensure Global Compliance

BELLEVUE, Washington, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that Philip Morris International (PMI), a leading international tobacco company, has selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to serve as its global contract management platform.

The ICM platform will be the foundation of PMI's effort to streamline, standardize and automate contracting processes by providing a cloud-based, enterprise-wide solution that will serve as a single source of truth for all contracts while reducing risk and ensuring compliance to legal and financial standards and regulations. Among the key factors for this selection was Icertis' solid track record of global deployments in complex environments as well as positive user experience.

"We are delighted to work with Philip Morris International, a company dedicated to being at the forefront of innovation," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "As global companies look to modernize operations to take advantage of new market opportunities, transforming their commercial foundation is imperative. We look forward to working with PMI to revolutionize their contract management processes."

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation ensuring compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby improving the bottom line. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used to manage 5+ million contracts by 2+ million subscribers at companies like 3M, Daimler, Microsoft, Roche and Wipro in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. The AI-powered platform allows customers to increase contract velocity and agility, proactively manage entitlements and obligations as well as surface commercial insights and intelligence.

