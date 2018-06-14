sprite-preloader
Walcom Group Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 14

14 June 2018

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Walcom announces that at its AGM held earlier today at the offices of the Company's solicitors, Reeds Smith Richards Butler, in Hong Kong, all the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer)
Albert Wong (Chief Financial Officer)		+852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited
Virginia Bull		+44 20 3328 5656

