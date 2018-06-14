Walcom Group Ltd - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 14
14 June 2018
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
("Walcom" or "the Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Walcom announces that at its AGM held earlier today at the offices of the Company's solicitors, Reeds Smith Richards Butler, in Hong Kong, all the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.
