

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in May, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in May, faster than April's 1.6 percent rise.



That was in line with the flash data published on May 31.



The acceleration in May was mainly driven by higher energy prices and, to a lesser extent, in these of food and services.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent from April, when it edged up by 0.2 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, grew 2.3 percent yearly in May, confirming the flash report. This was followed by a 1.8 percent rise in April.



Month-on-month, the HICP climbed 0.5 percent in May, revised up from 0.4 percent reported initially.



