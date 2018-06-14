EMOSIS Announces an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with 5-Diagnostics and the Start of Commercialization

STRASBOURG, France and BASEL, Switzerland, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Emosis starts selling HIT Confirm, Emosis' first test, through5-Diagnostics'international network

Emosis, a medical device company specializing in cytomolecular diagnostics of hemostasis disorders, and 5-Diagnostics (5-D), a worldwide distributor for hemostasis products and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), have signed an exclusive distribution agreement.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705799/Emosis_Logo.jpg )



Thanks to this agreement that covers at least 36 countries, Emosis has commenced commercialization of the first Emo-test, HIT Confirm, in CE Mark-regulated countries.

HIT Confirm's performance, availability and user-friendliness make it a new generation of blood tests for confirming the diagnosis of a potentially lethal complication - heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) - of the most commonly used injectable anticoagulant worldwide, heparin.

"This agreement and the start of sales is a major leap forward for Emosis, after less than 30 months of operations!", said Frederic Allemand, CEO of Emosis. "HIT Confirm is the first of a series of cytomolecular blood tests being developed by Emosis, Emo-tests, which address largely unmet diagnosis or companion testing needs of hemostasis and thrombosis disorders; and HIT is the beachhead market from which we will build Emosis leadership in much larger markets."

5-Diagnostics said it is delighted to become the exclusive distributor for HIT Confirm. We are determined to bring innovation to the diagnostic technician and scientist by sourcing and manufacturing the very best research and clinical products available worldwide. Our commitment to high quality is reflected in our rapidly expanding portfolio of unique and specialized assays and components, and our collaboration with Emosis is a testament to this.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Emosis

Emosis is an innovative medical device/ IVD company specializing in cytomolecular diagnostics of hemostasis and thrombosis disorders. The company is dedicated to the clinically-centered development, marketing and commercialization of first-in-class, on-demand and user-friendly assays, Emo-tests, to be routinely performed on the rapidly growing new generation of low cost and operator friendly flow cytometers. Emo-tests aim to inform physician medical decision with respect to bleeding or clotting events (or risk of) in a broad range of clinical settings, encompassing cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, cancer, pregnancy, and pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapy management.

http://www.emosis-diagnostics.com

About 5-Diagnostics Ltd

5-Diagnostics employs a global network of dedicated hemostasis representatives and product specialists, each of whom have years of proven expertise in meeting the needs of a wide range of customers including clinical, research and industry-based groups. 5-Diagnostics offers best in class customer service providing a sophisticated web shop and product information system. Customer support is focused on enquiry efficiency and collaborations with scientific and medical experts.

For more information and to order HIT Confirm, visit http://www.5-diagnostics.com or email info@5-diagnostics.com