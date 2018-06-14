Geneva Company Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Clearance for Wearable Medical Device to Treat Drug Addiction

GENEVA, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DyAnsys Europe SARL has announced that its parent company, DyAnsys Inc., has U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for an auricular neurostimulation device to treat the symptoms of opioid withdrawal without narcotics. The device, Drug Relief, is distributed in Europe by DyAnsys Europe SARL.

Drug Relief, is available for providers to prescribe for use during opioid detoxification. This wearable device sends electrical pulses through tiny needles inserted in the ear to alleviate symptoms such as anxiety, agitation, depression, nausea, opiate cravings and more.

"This device offers hope to those who are suffering from opioid addiction," said DyAnsys Chief Executive Officer Srini Nageshwar. "We are in a full-blown crisis and we need non-narcotic options and alternatives like this that can make a significant difference for individual patients and their families."

Nearly 30 million people, or 0.6 percent of the adult population worldwide were engaged in problematic drug use and suffered from disorders in 2015, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Opioids accounted for 70 percent of the negative health impact associated with drug use disorders UNDOC reported in last year's World Drug Report.

Drug Relief is a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulator designed to administer auricular neurostimulation treatment over 120 hours. The non-addictive treatment allows for continuous nerve stimulation over five days while offering a high degree of comfort and mobility. According to providers, patients may see a reduction in symptoms within 30 to 60 minutes of beginning treatment.

The device eases detoxification, the first step in a comprehensive rehabilitation program. The objective is to ease symptoms while opioids are cleared from a patient's system. It can be used to help stabilize a patient during the early stages of withdrawal without side effects. Stabilization is a necessary first step before treating the patient with medication-assisted therapies.

Information is available at mydrugrelief.com.

DyAnsys provides innovative medical solutions that combine exclusive research on the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and insights regarding its involvement in chronic pain treatment. The company develops, manufactures and distributes the ANSiscope, which provide the highest fidelity representations of the ANS available, and Primary Relief, a percutaneous nerve stimulator, to treat chronic pain without narcotics.