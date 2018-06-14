Sift Science Snags Top Award for Fraud Prevention Innovation at CogX

LONDON, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift Science (http://www.siftscience.com/), a machine learning company whose platform protects businesses from fraud and abuse, today announced its technology was named the "Best Innovation in Fraud Prevention" at the CogX (https://cogx.co/) 2018 Awards, which took place in London earlier this week. This prestigious award celebrates Sift Science's position as a leader in fraud prevention, powered by its flexible and accurate machine learning technology.

Sift Science uses large-scale machine learning and a global network of fraud data to provide online businesses real-time, adaptive fraud protection. The technology features a vast library of global and custom models that learn from more than 16,000 fraud signals. The Sift Science platform also learns and predicts fraud based on activities occurring across its entire network of customers in real time; the effect of which increases each customer's ability to prevent fraud exponentially.

"We've always believed the speed, scale and sophistication of our machine learning technology sets us apart from our competitors in the fraud prevention space," said Jason Tan, CEO and Co-founder, Sift Science. "This CogX award validates our leadership in the industry to provide our customers with the best defense against fraud."

Only in its second year, the CogX Awards, part of the CogX festival (https://cogx.co/), is judged by an esteemed panel of judges and celebrates the best in AI worldwide across a range of industries and domains. The event attracted more than 6,000 attendees and 300 speakers this year, making it one of the largest AI events around.

About Sift Science

Sift Science is a machine learning company that fuels business growth by protecting businesses and their customers from all vectors of fraud and abuse. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, Yelp!, Shutterstock, Jet.com, Indeed and Wayfair rely on the Sift Science Digital Trust Platform for access to a global network of fraud data, 16,000+ fraud signals, and our unique ability to detect and prevent fraud in real time. We designed our platform with security industry best practices in mind. We are regularly assessed against SOC 2 and global privacy frameworks, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). To learn more, visit siftscience.com (http://siftscience.com/).

CONTACT:

Kristina Richmann | PAN Communications (for Sift Science)

sift@pancomm.com