Rathbone Brothers has agreed to acquire Scotland's largest independent wealth manager, Speirs & Jeffrey, for an initial cash and shares consideration of £104m. The consideration comprises £79m in cash - which will be funded from internal cash resources and the proceeds of a proposed £60m equity placing - and the issue of 1m new Rathbone shares worth £25m. Speirs & Jeffrey has operated as an independent investment management firm for over a century, with nearly three quarters of its clients ...

