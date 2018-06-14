Germany's RCT Power will start manufacturing lithium-ion-phosphate battery storage modules in eastern China this week. The fully automated facility in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, has an initial annual production capacity of 18,000 units.Its new plant is situated close to facilities owned by many of the components suppliers it works with in China. "The infrastructure in Suzhou is excellent and we can draw from a pool of highly skilled workers," Thomas Hauser, managing director of RCT Power, said in an online statement. The company says it can "easily" expand the factory beyond its current output, ...

