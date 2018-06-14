Booking Service ClearCost Opens Pre-ITO to Disrupt the Travel Industry

New hotel booking startup aims to reduce accommodation costs and hotel marketing budgets by introducing a pioneering booking service

MOSCOW, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCost, a hotel booking service, today announced the launch of its pre-ITO, which will conclude on June 20, 2018. The ITO will commence on July till October 2018. Aiming to change the $1.4 trillion hotel reservation market, the startup offers a win-win solution for both vendors, who minimize their advertising expenses, and customers, who are able to book rooms for record-low prices.

ClearCost founder Pavel Malyshev said, "Our project is a web-based travel club. Membership will allow travelers to book thousands of hotels worldwide with fair prices and no unnecessary fees. Travel agencies usually spend up to 15% of revenue on marketing and then add these expenses to the room booking price. ClearCost can sell the accommodation cheaper and save customers money by eliminating these additional costs."

This community-centric approach is based on a partnership that aims to make travel more accessible to customers so they can avoid today's high prices and focus on their vacation. Vendors benefit as well, as they receive a constant flow of customers without huge advertising expenses.

"The project's goal is to offer transparent pricing without any hidden fees in the hotel reservation process. Here, even infrequent travellers will have an opportunity to save up to $500 on hotel deals with just $50 worth of tokens," added Pavel.

ClearCost plans to conclude the pre-ITO stage on June 20, 2018. Interested parties can use ETH, BTC and other popular cryptocurrencies to participate in the sale. ClearCost will be offering a 20% discount to participants during the pre-ITO. The per-token price at this point is $0.80. Participants can at any time use tokens to make a hotel reservation at cost price.

For more information about ClearCost please visit https://clearcost.io

About ClearCost

ClearCost is an innovative blockchain-based booking startup that reduces accommodation costs and cuts hotel marketing budgets. The CEO of ClearCost, Pavel Malyshev, with his experienced team of professionals, is aiming to transform the travel industry by creating a unique booking service offering hotel prices without advertising costs and the excess fees of travel agencies.

Press Release Contact

Ms. Nicole Tong

Corporate Interactives APAC

+852 3186 9459

pr@corporateinteractives.com

https://corporateinteractives.com