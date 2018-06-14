

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales data for May. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month in May, slower than the 1.6 percent increase in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the greenback, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3405 against the greenback, 147.42 against the yen, 1.3180 against the franc and 0.8816 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



