City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018, of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 20 August 2018, to shareholders on the register on 20 July 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 July 2018.

The Board continues to target total dividends of 10 pence for the current year.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contacts :

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

14 June 2018