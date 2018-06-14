Ticketmaster Italy Appoints Daniel Bei As Managing Director

LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketmaster, a Live Nation Entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Daniel Bei as the Managing Director of Ticketmaster Italy. Ticketmaster launched in Italy in November 2017, following launches in Switzerland, Czech Republic and Poland.

Bei brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role. Having previously held the position of President of the World Trade Centre Italy, he was involved in the management of some of Italy's greatest venues such as the Milan Forum and the Rome and managed the Bologna Sports Palace.

Bei held the position of General Manager of Brussels' Forest National for five years, during which he broke the record of concerts organised. Bei also spearheaded the creation of the Palais 12, one of the largest indoor venues in Belgium.

Mark Yovich, President Ticketmaster International, said: "Daniel comes to us with incredible standing and experience in the Italian market. His knowledge of this key territory, the sixth-biggest live music market, is second to none. We're very happy to welcome him to the Ticketmaster family, to help us strengthen our continued expansion across Europe."

Commenting on his appointment, Bei said: "I am very proud to join the global leader in live entertainment ticketing, with the most innovative ticketing solutions on offer. Italian fans are very passionate, and I look forward to providing them with the world-class service they deserve."

