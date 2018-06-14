

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Checkout these few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Thursday, June 14, 2018.



Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) is set to release its Q2 financial results after the bell on Thursday, June 14, 2018, with Wall Street analysts estimating earnings of $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.



* Sees Q2 total revenue of about $2.150 bln * Projects Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.16 * Expects Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.53



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $1.77 bln * GAAP net income - $374.4 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.75 * Non-GAAP net income - $510.3 mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $1.02



Last month, Adobe agreed to buy Magento Commerce for $1.68 billion. The addition of the Magento Commerce Cloud will enable commerce to be seamlessly integrated into the Adobe Experience Cloud, delivering a single platform that serves both B2B and B2C customers globally.



**



When Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) publishes its Q1 results before the bell today, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.



* Sees Q1 net sales between $1.139 bln and $1.150 bln * Expects Q1 adj. EPS of $0.36 - $0.38. * Expects Q1 comps to increase 0% - 1.0% * Projects Q1 adj. operating income between $121 mln and $127 mln



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $1.16 bln * Net income - $72.2 mln * EPS - $0.38 * Adj. Net income - $75.5 mln * Adj. EPS - $0.36



The company intends to reinvest some of the benefits of tax reform to accelerate planned investments to drive future sales and earnings growth. Also, the company focuses on converting about 235 stores to its FMA format to create a more consistent, relevant layout; and strengthen its data analytic capabilities.



FY18 Outlook



* Projects FY18 net sales to be in $5.217 bln - $5.293 bln; Consensus - $5.26 bln. * Expects FY18 adj. EPS to be $2.19 - $2.32; Consensus - $2.32/Shr. * Sees FY18 adj. Operating income of $677 mln - $710 mln



**



Finisar Corp. (FNSR) is scheduled to report its Q4 results after the bell today, with analysts expecting earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $310.03 million for the quarter.



The Q4 results are likely to hit by lower demand for VCSEL arrays, lower revenues from 40-gig datacom transceivers, and lower telecom revenue driven primarily by the full three-month impact of the telecom price reductions.



* Sees Q4 revenues of $300 mln - $320 mln * Sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS of about $0.09 - $0.15. * Projects Q4 non-GAAP gross margin of about 27% - 28% * Expects Q4 non-GAAP operating margin of about 4%



Year-Ago Numbers



* Revenues - $357.5 mln * Net income - $130.2 mln * EPS - $1.13 * Non-GAAP net income - $57.5 mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.50



**



Elecronic products solutions company Jabil Inc. (JBL) is slated to report its Q3 results after the bell today. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter. Diversified revenue and income growth in both Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is likely to bolster Jabil's Q3 performance.



* Expects Q3 net revenue of $4.75 billion - $5.05 billion * Expects Q3 GAAP opt. Income of $85 million - $135 million * Sees Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.12 - $0.38 * Projects Q3 Core opt. income of $125 million - $165 million * Sees Q3 core EPS of $0.35 - $0.55



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net revenue - $4.5 bln * GAAP net loss - $25.3 mln * GAAP loss - $0.14/Shr * Core earnings - $57.1 mln * Core EPS - $0.31.



For fiscal 2018, the company expects to report core earnings of about $2.60 per share, while analysts look for earnings of $2.60 per share.



***



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX