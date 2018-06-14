London stocks fell in early trade on Thursday, taking their cue from downbeat US and Asian sessions following a hawkish update from the Federal Reserve, as investors looked ahead to the latest policy announcement from the European Central Bank. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.6% to 7,654.08, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1341 and 0.1% firmer versus the dollar at 1.3392. As expected, the Fed hiked interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, for the second time this year. ...

