Safestore said occupancy performance at its storage facilities was the strongest for five years as the company posted a 12% rise in first-half earnings. Underlying earnings before interest, tax and other items rose to £39.1m in the six months to the end of April from £34.9m a year earlier as revenue rose 10.5% to £69.2m. Statutory pre-tax profit jumped 49% to £81.9m. Occupancy levels at established units rose 5.2% in the UK and 6% in Paris - which the company said was its best performance ...

