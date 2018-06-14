EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 14, 2018 SHARES KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 11 773 K-shares converted into A-shares will be traded together with the old A-shares of Keskisuomalainen Oyj as of June 15, 2018. Identifiers of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's A -share: Trading code: KSLAV ISIN code: FI0009007546 Orderbook id: 24294 Number of shares: 5 721 030 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ****************************************** TIEDOTE, 14. KESÄKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n K-osakkeista A-osakkeiksi muunnetut 11.773 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n A-osakkeiden kanssa 15. kesäkuuta 2018 alkaen Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n A -osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: KSLAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009007546 id: 24294 Osakemäärä: 5.721.030 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260