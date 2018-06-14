

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks drifted lower on Thursday, with weaker-than-expected data from China and caution ahead of the ECB's decision on its stimulus program keeping investors nervous.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 21 points or 0.38 percent at 5,433 in opening deals after ending nearly unchanged the previous day.



Dassault Systèmes was little changed after it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Centric Software.



Kering slid half a percent on news that Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier is leaving the firm.



Renault rose about 1 percent. The Financial Times reported that Carlos Ghosn is likely to step down as chief executive of the company before his term ends in 2022.



In economic news, France's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in May, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed. Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in May, faster than April's 1.6 percent rise.



