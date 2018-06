LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) announced it has acquired exclusive rights to broadcast 266 live games per season for the 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons of Serie A, Italy's domestic league.



The company said the new deal means that Sky Sports in Italy will be the exclusive home to 7 games out of 10 on each match-day. Under the terms of the new deal, Sky will pay around a third less for each exclusive match versus the current agreement.



