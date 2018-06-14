Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Director Notification

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 41996)

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

14 June 2018

Directors Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, Ruffer Investment Company Limited advises the following changes to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by a member of the Board:

With effect from 14 June 2018, David Staples is appointed a non-executive director of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Fraser Hiddelston

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745738