CX Travel and Hospitality Exchange Releases New Report Featuring Exclusive Interviews and Presentations from Some of the Best CX Minds Across the Industry

Report includes presentations from Thomas Cook Group, NH Hotel Group, Gatwick Airport, Star Alliance, Hostelworld, IBM and Heathrow.

A new report from CX Travel and Hospitality Exchange finds that the customer does not care about a company's ancillary revenue or operational processes. Regardless of what works for a business, if its day-to-day interactions with the customer do not place the customer at the forefront of their business culture, they risk losing their trust and business. And with the rise of OTAs, social media and rising weight placed on reviews and word of mouth, losing one customer can quickly become 100. When customers expect more and more from every interaction and benchmark a company's strategy against their best experiences across any industry, where do CX leaders begin to take control by connecting the whole customer journey?

THE RESEARCH

Over the last 6 months, the Customer Experience Exchange for Travel & Hospitality has discussed the major challenges facing some travel agent, hotel & aviation / airline industries:

- How digital capabilities are changing the industry

- How to maintain a customer-first culture

- Industry leaders' biggest challenges and lessons learned

ABOUT IQPC EXCHANGE

IQPC Exchange is a division of the International Quality and Productivity Centre. It is focused on creating events in a format that is referred to as an "Exchange".

Exchanges are unique, invitation-only events driven by pre-scheduled business meetings between pre-qualified solution providers and senior executives that are mutually interested in doing business together.

An Exchange is made up of thought-provoking conference sessions, inspiring keynote addresses, in-depth case studies, structured networking and interactive discussion groups (our signature Think Tanks and BrainWeaves).

