

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) called for urgent action by the EU Commission and European Governments to prevent a full meltdown of ATC services. The company said, unless the ATC staffing crisis is addressed, thousands more flights will be disrupted, particularly in the peak months of July and August.



Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary said: 'Europe's ATC providers are approaching the point of meltdown with hundreds of flights being cancelled daily simply because they don't have enough staff to deal with them. The situation is particularly acute at weekends where British and German ATC providers are hiding behind adverse weather and euphemisms such as 'capacity restrictions' when the truth is they are not rostering enough ATC staff to cater for the number of flights that are scheduled to operate.'



The company noted that, in May 2018, over 117,000 flights were delayed with 61% (over 71,000 flights) due to ATC staff shortages and strikes. In May, Ryanair cancelled over 1,000 flights, almost all due to ATC staff shortages and strikes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX