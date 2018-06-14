Codewise to Sponsor the Inaugural Copenhagen Democracy Summit

CEO Robert Gryn to speak on the keynote panel on Cyber Security and Democracy

LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Codewise, the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers, announced today that it will sponsor the inaugural Copenhagen Democracy Summit on June 22, 2018.

Held at the Royal Danish Playhouse in Copenhagen, the Summit will bring together leading political figures from the democratic world, including current and former heads of government, leading business executives, academic experts, and dissidents.

The Copenhagen Democracy Summit is dedicated to strengthening the resolve of the world's democracies by providing a high-level strategic forum focused on the cause of democracy. Democracy, free trade, election integrity, and technology are the main topics of the Summit.

Robert Gryn, founder and CEO of Codewise, will take part in the Summit to share his vision and thoughts on the future of democracy in the rapidly changing digital environment. Joining the "Cyber Security and Democracy" keynote panel, Gryn will share his insights on the latest threats endangering democracy around the world, and the best ways to address and solve them on a global level. Other panelists will include Michael Chertoff, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security; Chris Krebs, U.S. Undersecretary of Homeland Security; and Joanna Shields, CEO of BenevolentAI. Moderated by BBC celebrity anchor Stephen Sackur, the keynote panel is open to the press and will be held at the main conference hall from 12:05 to 12:40 p.m. on June 22.

The Copenhagen Democracy Summit is hosted by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former Secretary General of NATO and Prime Minister of Denmark. Summit speakers include the former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden; the Prime Minister of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen; the former President of Mexico, Félipe Calderon; the former President of Estonia, Toomas Hendrik Ilves; Facebook's Vice President for Public Policy EMEA, Lord Richard Allan; the former Prime Minister of Spain, José Maria Aznar; and the former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper.

"Democracy, open markets and freedom have been called into question in recent years. After two World Wars, the world's democracies - led by the United States - delivered a period of stability, relative peace, and prosperity that was unprecedented; but it was not the norm," said Anders Fogh Rasmussen, founder of the Alliance of Democracies and former Secretary General of NATO. "Today, the free world is beginning to show signs of decay; and all lovers of liberty and democracy have a responsibility to stand up and fight for it. This is why I am delighted that Codewise has offered its support to the Alliance of Democracies, and I look forward to hearing Robert Gryn's contribution to our debate in Copenhagen."

One of the leading global experts in advertising technology, Robert Gryn is recognized for his deep understanding of the modern digital ad ecosystem, its strengths, weaknesses and future trends. Robert is regularly invited to share his expertise with the world's leading media companies and advertising platforms, helping them to combat ad fraud and protect their users.

Emphasizing the importance of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, Robert Gryn said, "Today, democracy in too many nations is being jeopardized by election meddling and manipulation, while ad fraudsters who serve the meddlers' interests remain many steps ahead of the anti-fraud organizations, regulators, and internet watchdogs. I believe that in today's world, every company needs to step up and join forces to combat this critical threat. The Tech industry both plays an important role and bears a responsibility to protect election integrity and democracy around the world. I am confident that the inaugural Copenhagen Democracy Summit will take us one big step closer to solving this global challenge, for ourselves and for future generations."

"The mission of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit strongly resonates with Codewise's values and vision," said Dr. John Malatesta, President and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Codewise. "We believe that today's technology ecosystem is a powerful enabler of democracy as it allows for unprecedented reach and limitless free discussion. But due to the lack of transparency, the same technology can be used today to manipulate public opinion and control entire societies. Our experts, researchers, and developers are relentlessly working on technologies that will help to restore transparency throughout the entire ad ecosystem, from commercial interactions to elections. We are excited to support the Summit and are looking forward to the impact it will make on the advancement of our industry and society."

Robert Gryn will also participate in the first meeting of the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity on June 21 in Copenhagen, where he will speak during the Industry Experts' session. Working with political and private sector leaders and the media, the Commission is co-chaired by former NATO Chief and Danish Prime Minister, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, and former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. For years, Codewise has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times, Statista, and Deloitte.

Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries to track, measure, and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spend, boosting their efficiency and ROI like never before. Codewise is currently tracking over $2.5 billion of digital ad spend for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million of ad spend on Facebook.

