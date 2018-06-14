Revolution Bars was under the cosh on Thursday as it warned that adjusted earnings for the year would be in line with last year's results and below analysts' expectations amid challenging trading conditions, with the blamed laid on weather and the absence of a CEO. In an update for the year to 30 June, the company said it has experienced "challenging and volatile" trading conditions, with sales falling short of expectations. As a result, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ...

