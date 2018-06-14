Majestic Wine said on Thursday that it swung to a profit in the year to 2 April 2018 but warned that it expects the market to remain tough. The company made a profit of £8.3m versus a loss of £1.5m the year before, as revenue rose 2.3% to £476.1m. Meanwhile, the final dividend per share was lifted to 5.2p from 3.6p in 2017. Naked Wines saw underlying sales growth of 11.3% in the year to £156.1m, with the business growing "considerably" in the US and Australian markets. Adjusted earnings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...