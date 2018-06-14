Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce that IG Copper LLC ("IGC") advises that a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") has been executed to sell the Malmyzh copper-gold porphyry project (the "Project" or "Malmyzh") to a wholly owned subsidiary of Russian Copper Company ("RCC"), a privately held, leading copper producer in the Russian Federation (the "Transaction"). The Malmyzh exploration and mining licenses, covering properties located in the Russian Far East, are held by IGC (51%) and Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation (49%). IGC is the operator of the Project, and EMX is IGC's largest shareholder with 42% of the issued and outstanding shares (39% on a fully diluted basis).

The closing of the Transaction, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2018, is contingent on RCC completing additional due diligence that includes drilling and metallurgical studies, as well as receiving approval from the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service. In addition, there are certain financial arrangements and closing logistics that need to be completed to effect the Transaction. There can be no assurance that these conditions precedent will be satisfied, or that the Transaction will be completed. The estimated value of the Transaction to EMX's interest in IGC, net of the financial arrangements, is approximately US $68 million.

Scotiabank Europe plc ("Scotiabank"), the U.K. subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia, is an advisor to IGC regarding the Transaction. Scotiabank is a leading financial institution in international banking and markets, with widely recognized expertise in advisory services for the natural resources and mining sectors.

Please see www.EMXRoyalty.com for more information about the Malmyzh Project.

About EMX. EMX leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX receiving pre-production payments and retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its royalty generation initiatives with royalty acquisitions and strategic investments.

EMX's strategic investment in IGC exemplifies the Company's recognition of an early-stage opportunity with excellent growth potential. IGC has steadily built value at Malmyzh, while also adding 100% controlled exploration properties to its portfolio.

About IGC. IGC, a privately held company, is led by President and CEO Thomas E. Bowens, and includes key personnel with a track record of exploration discovery and project development in the Russian Federation.

