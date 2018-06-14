

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate held steady in the three months ended March, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at 21.2 percent in the March quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 23.3 percent.



There were 1.0 million unemployed people during the first quarter.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 0.6 percent compared with the December quarter and by 10.2 percent compared with the same quarter one year ago.



Another report from the statistical office showed that import price inflation accelerated to a 1-year high of 7.0 percent in April from 5.3 percent in March.



Monthly, import prices climbed 1.6 percent in April after a 1.0 percent rise in the prior month.



