DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

The Company has today confirmed long term awards under the DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017 as outlined in our Remuneration Policy and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report.

The outcome will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting at the end of FY 2020, calculated by reference to a share price of £5.63 (the average share price for the first 3 days following the release of FY 2017 results).

The outcome for each participant is subject to a maximum. Awards would only vest at the maximum level were a highly exceptional level of performance to be met.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £5.63. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of ordinary non-voting shares as equal 0.625% of the eligible profit below target and 2.5% of the eligible profit above target before tax, based on a share price of £5.63 after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2020.

Subject to a maximum of 666,271 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 14 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £5.63. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of ordinary non-voting shares as equal 0.625% of the eligible profit below target and 2.5% of the eligible profit above target before tax, based on a share price of £5.63 after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2020.

Subject to a maximum of 666,271 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 14 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Timothy Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £5.63. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of ordinary non-voting shares as equal 0.375% of the eligible profit below target and 1.5% of the eligible profit above target before tax, based on a share price of £5.63 after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2020.

Subject to a maximum of 399,763 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 14 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is structured as a cash award, subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £5.63. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of ordinary non-voting shares as equal 0.375% of the eligible profit below target and 1.5% of the eligible profit above target before tax, based on a share price of £5.63 after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2020.

Subject to a maximum of 399,763 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 14 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ravinder Chandhok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is structured as a cash award, subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price of £6.06 on 16 January 2018, the date he was appointed. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of ordinary non-voting shares as equal 0.308% of the eligible profit below target and 0.617% of the eligible profit above target before tax, based on a share price of £6.06 after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2020.

Subject to a maximum of 183,207 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 14 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904