Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry is excited to introduce luxury watch brand, Kronaby to its guests. The Kronaby brand boasts a stunning collection that is a nod to classic watchmaking tradition blended with today's demand for modern smart technology. The collection is now available in select Jared locations and online.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005204/en/

The Kronaby Carat has been introduced as part of the launch of the Kronaby collection at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry. Guests can find the new collection in select stores and online at Jared.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kronaby's assortment of luxury connected watches includes four primary collections Carat, Nord, Apex and Sekel. This new generation of watches seamlessly combines world-leading engineering and state-of-the-art Scandinavian design.

"We are excited to partner with Jared and introduce Kronaby to their guests," said Kronaby co-founder Sarandis Kalogeropoulos. "The choice to partner with them was obvious, as they have discerning customers who are passionate about the finest craftsmanship."

Jared has been synonymous with leading luxury watch brands and the Kronaby launch is the latest exciting introduction to the category.

"Our guests, especially those who are interested in the luxury watch category, expect the highest quality and inspiring innovation and this partnership is the latest example of how we are constantly meeting that need," said Erik Miller, vice president of divisional operations, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry. "The Kronaby collection offers an exciting and unique assortment that we know our guests will appreciate."

Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry is the destination for discerning customers who are passionate about the highest quality and craftsmanship. Guests can visit Jared.com to browse the wide selection from the most popular luxury timepiece collections, including styles exclusive to Jared.

About Kronaby

Kronaby is a contemporary connected watch brand from Sweden. The synthesis of world leading engineering, state-of-the-art Scandinavian design and Swiss watchmaking tradition has resulted in a new generation of watches. The collection consists of four classic models Apex, Sekel, Nord and Carat and 44 variants, each with its own characteristics and purposely designed to fulfill the users' objectives for many years to come.

About Jared The Galleria of Jewelry

Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the US, is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates over 3,500 stores. For additional information on Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry visit www.Jared.com, like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/JaredTheGalleriaOfJewelry, Twitter (www.twitter.com/ThatsJared), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/thatsjared), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/thatsjared) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/jaredthegalleriaofjewelry/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005204/en/

Contacts:

CLY Communication Inc.

Valerie Patruno, 212-256-1153

vp@cl-y.com

or

Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry

Frank Cirillo, 330-665-6181

Frank.Cirillo@SignetJewelers.com