North Africa-focussed oil and gas company SDX Energy has spud its SRM-3 appraisal well at South Ramadan, Egypt, where it has a 12.75% working interest as a non-operator, it announced on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the SRM-3 well was the last remaining commitment well on the South Ramadan concession. "The well is anticipated to take up to 90 days to drill and complete," its board explained in its statement. "Based upon the results of this well, the company will decide how best to optimise ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...