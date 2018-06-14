Syncona issued its final results for the year ended 31 March on Thursday, reporting "strong" returns and a net asset value increase, with positive performance across the company. The London-listed firm said net assets at year end were £1.06bn, or 158.9p per share, making for a total return of 18.7%. It reported a 57.2% return from its life science portfolio, driven by financing events in Nightstar and Autolus and positive progress in Blue Earth. Fund investments were valued at £465.1m, ...

