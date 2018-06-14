Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals announced preliminary biomarker data from its Phase III INTEREST trial of 'Traumakine' for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on Thursday, reporting that the data confirmed that Traumakine treatment did not produce consistent interferon-beta bioactivity across the treatment group. The AIM-traded firm said a retrospective stratification of Traumakine-treated patients had been conducted, based on subjects in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...