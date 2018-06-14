

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced the BHP Board has approved $2.9 billion (BHP share; $3.4 billion) in capital expenditure for the South Flank project in the central Pilbara, Western Australia. The South Flank project expands the existing infrastructure at Mining Area C, and involves construction of an 80 Mtpa crushing and screening plant, an overland conveyor system, stockyard and train loading facilities, procurement of new mining fleet and substantial mine development and pre-strip work.



First ore from South Flank is targeted in the 2021 calendar year, with the project expected to produce ore for more than 25 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX