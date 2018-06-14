Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The announcement in relation to obtaining approval from State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Zhejiang Province for the matter of Public Offering of Convertible Corporate Bonds of Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("Zheshang Securities"), a subsidiary of the Company, is published by Zheshang Securities on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The content of the relevant announcement is also published on the website of the Company at www.zjec.com.cn.

On behalf of the Board

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

YU Zhihong

Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, June 14, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr. YU Zhihong; the executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the other non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin.